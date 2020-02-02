Kobe Bryant Death: San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring NBA legend

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it’s sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.” - 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 1, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.Sanders shared photos on Twitter of his customized cleats featuring the NBA legend, along with the message: "'I'll do whatever it takes to win. Whether it's sitting on the bench waiving a towel. Handing out cups of water to my teammates or hitting the game winning shot.' - Mamba"One shoe has Bryant wearing a crown and the other has both of Bryant's numbers -- 24 and 8.Since the shoes are Niners colors, Sanders should be able to wear them in the Super Bowl.