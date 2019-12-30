49ers, Seahawks battle it out for NFC West title

SEATTLE, Wash. (KGO) -- The 49ers and Seahawks are battling right now in what's anticipated to be the juiciest match-up of the NFL's last regular season Sunday.
The NFC West rivals are playing for the division title and possible home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
The loser would enter the playoffs with a wild-card berth.
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will also welcome back a familiar face. Seattle re-signed running back Marshawn Lynch this week after injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny created a void in the backfield.
The game is in Seattle, and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says it's "going to be a hostile environment'' and his team "can't wait.''
The first meeting between the two went down to the final seconds back in November as Seattle kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime to end the Niners' perfect season.
San Francisco has been challenged by some of the league's best teams in the second half of the season and are ready for playoff-type atmosphere tonight.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
