SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers strike Gould in overtime win over division rival Seattle Seahawks

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Francisco 49ers snapped a ten-game losing streak to division rival Seattle Seahawks, and did so in thrilling, overtime fashion in front of the 49er Faithful at Levi's Stadium.

By and Julianne Herrera
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers snapped a ten-game losing streak to division rival Seattle Seahawks, and did so in thrilling, overtime fashion in front of the 49er Faithful at Levi's Stadium.

With just three minutes left in overtime, Robbie Gould, who was 4/4 on the day, kicked the game-ending 36-yard field goal to win 26-23.

The win robbed the Seahawks of a chance to clinch a playoff spot, making the victory even sweeter.



Here's a look at the path to the "fifth" quarter:

Seahawks scored first, but the 49ers responded. On the ensuing kickoff, Richie James ran it up the right sideline, breaking 97 yards for a touchdown.

This was the first 49ers touchdown return since Ted Ginn Jr. in 2011.

RELATED: Richard Sherman: 'The era was over in my mind' with Seahawks

Quarterback Nick Mullens went 20/29 for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Carson ran for 119 yards and a score, but Wilson was unable to generate any points on his final three drives, leading to the loss.

49ers beat Seattle and win two in a row for the first time this season.

RELATED: Raiders, 49ers win on same day for first time this season

The only negative for some, the 49ers dropped from first to fourth in the draft order.



You can go here for more stories on the 49ers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Francisco 49ersnflfootballLevi's StadiumSeattle SeahawksSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NFL suspends 49ers' Kyle Nelson 10 games for violating PED policy
Monster waves predicted for SF beaches
Gould's FG in OT helps 49ers snap 10-game skid vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Gould's FG in OT helps 49ers snap 10-game skid vs. Seahawks
Levi's Stadium makes preparations in case Raiders want to use it
Richard Sherman: 'The era was over in my mind' with Seahawks
Seahawks, 49ers meet for the second time this month
More San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS
Gould's FG in OT helps 49ers snap 10-game skid vs. Seahawks
Bengals end 5-game losing streak, beat Raiders 30-16
Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 9 in the NBA?
More Sports
Top Stories
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Showers depart overnight
Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
San Francisco gun buyback pulls hundreds of guns off city streets
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
Covered California extends enrollment deadline
Man detained after police say he spit at BART train operator
Show More
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Bengals end 5-game losing streak, beat Raiders 30-16
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
NASA releases new images of Jupiter
Storm brings potential for 20-40 foot waves
More News