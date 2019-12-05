49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan after comments about Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 49ers have suspended their radio analyst for the upcoming game.According to the Chronicle, Tim Ryan made comments on a radio show Monday. He was discussing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is black.Ryan said Jackson is great at faking handoffs because of his "dark skin color with a dark football."In a statement, Ryan said in part: "Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I was to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended."The 49ers also released a statement, saying Ryan must be "more thoughtful with his words."