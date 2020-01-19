Sports

Excitement builds as Niners take on Packers for NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The day is here! San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon. Kick-off starts at 3:40 p.m.

The Niners are looking to feed off of the energy from the crowd at Levi's Stadium. The partly sunny skies should help!

"Just seeing a bunch of people that you would never expect to be a 49ers fan and they are just here because the brand is so global. It's really cool. It's really cool to be a part of," Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end said.

If the Niners beat the Packers in Sunday's championship game, they will become the second team in NFL to make Super Bowl history after losing at least 12 games.

TRAFFIC


For those going to the game in Santa Clara, the city has live traffic cameras to help fans plan their route to the Levi's stadium.

Guests are also encouraged to use public transportation like VTA light rail and Caltrain service.

Levi's Stadium also provides information on when their parking lots open here.

TICKETS


Still looking for tickets to go to the game? ABC7 News checked Ticketmaster this morning to see how much tickets costs.

The game is sold out, but there are some re-sell tickets going for $350, but you may need to bring some binoculars for those. The price went down from earlier this week.

The most expensive ticket is $11,000 for the first row at midfield.

Officials warns to be careful of counterfeit tickets and 7 On Your Side shares how to avoid getting scammed.

LET THE TAILGATING BEGIN


ABC7 news is outside Levi's Stadium where the crowds are ready.


