50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --Are you ready for some soccer? At least 50,000 fans are expected at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Friday to watch Mexico's National Team take on Iceland.
Levi's Stadium is hosting the game which starts at 7 p.m. Both national teams are playing in this year's World Cup in Russia.
#FutbolFiesta at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara starts at 2:30pm. Mexico versus Iceland at 7pm. #MEXTOUR #RoadtoRussia pic.twitter.com/atMlUQ0FsX— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 23, 2018
Santa Clara police said drivers can expect the usual heavy traffic and delays, including on Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway.
