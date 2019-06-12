Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: 6-year-old Golden State Warriors fan names every player's jersey number

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Think you're the Warriors biggest fan? Can you name every player's jersey number? This 6-year-old can. And the video of him doing it will warm your heart!

Douglas Stephen Briscoe Jr. has been a Dubs fan for his entire life, according to his mom Marlo-Lindsey-Briscoe.

"He loves basketball and pretends he's a member on the team," Lindsey-Briscoe wrote to ABC7 News. "Every player is his favorite!"

But Douglas has the knowledge to go along with his love. His parents recently filmed them quizzing him on the jersey numbers of every player on the team and Douglas nailed it.
Douglas turned 6 on June 7 and his parents say his biggest wish is one day to get a chance to meet the team.

Do you have pictures of videos of a Warriors super-fan? Go to abc7news.com/share and share them with ABC7 News! We may use them online or on TV!

Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba playoffsnba finalsnbagolden state warriorsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News