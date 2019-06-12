VIDEO: 6-year-old Golden State Warriors fan names every player's jersey number

Douglas Stephen Briscoe Jr. has been a Dubs fan for his entire life, according to his mom Marlo-Lindsey-Briscoe.
"He loves basketball and pretends he's a member on the team," Lindsey-Briscoe wrote to ABC7 News. "Every player is his favorite!"
But Douglas has the knowledge to go along with his love. His parents recently filmed them quizzing him on the jersey numbers of every player on the team and Douglas nailed it.
Douglas turned 6 on June 7 and his parents say his biggest wish is one day to get a chance to meet the team.
