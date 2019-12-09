Aaron Rodgers wears custom cleats to raise money for Camp Fire victims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KGO) -- Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers wore special cleats on Sunday to help victims of the Camp Fire.He posted a picture of the shoes to his Instagram account.The cleats will be auctioned off and the money will go to the NorCal Fire Recovery fund that Rodgers established following the devastating fire.Rodgers grew up in Chico before going to Cal and still has many friends who live in the area.He was one of hundreds of NFL players took part in what's called the My Cause My Cleats campaign.Players wear custom cleats and then auction them off with the proceeds going to their charity of choice.Some of them even teamed up to help causes.