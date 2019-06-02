nba finals

ABC7's Dion Lim reaches for new heights in Toronto as city awaits Game 2

By
TORONTO (KGO) -- At CN Tower in Toronto, a communications and observation tower is considered one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

ABC7's Dion Lim went inside in search of fans gearing up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

But before heading inside this landmark which is visited by more than 1.5 million people each year, Dion stumbled upon the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on display outside.



One man, clad in blue and yellow wasn't deterred by the fact the Warriors lost Game 1.

"It's the Warriors all the way! I'm gonna say it'll be a close one, 110-116!"

But right on his heels came a Canadian man in red and black.

"Game 2 is a Raptors victory by about 35 points! Hah, just kidding." He said.

After chatting to fans, Dion suited up for the CN Tower Edge Walk.

At a height higher than the Eiffel Tower, the harnessed walk offers guests sweeping 360-degree views of the entire city and beyond.

At this dizzying height of more than 1,100 feet in the air, Dion was reassured nobody has died walking the platform which sets the Guinness World Record for highest hands-free outdoor walk on a building!

The views are beyond spectacular along the nearly 500-foot long walkway. There are spots you can stop and lean over the edge for a face-first for a glimpse at the people 116 stories below.

While not for the faint of heart, it's easy to see why the Edge Walk is considered a bucket-list activity when visiting Toronto.

While Dion certainly reached new heights in Canada, Dub Nation is hoping the Warriors can reach new heights in Game 2!



