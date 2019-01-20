Tom Brady leading the #Patriots to a third straight Super Bowl with the OT win over the talented Patrick Mahomes and the #Chiefs feels like .... pic.twitter.com/xrSRPcpNUM — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) January 21, 2019

The Latest on the conference championship games (all times EST):The Patriots defeated the Chiefs in overtime and will face the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.This will be the franchise's 11th Super Bowl appearance.10 p.m.The Patriots and Chiefs are headed to overtime in the AFC championship game after a frantic fourth quarter in which New England scored a pair of touchdowns and Kansas City scored three of them.Harrison Butker added a 39-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 31. It followed an overtime finish in the NFC title game won by the Los Angeles Rams, the first time that both Super Bowl participants were decided after regulation.The Patriots had taken a 31-28 lead on Rex Burkhead's touchdown run, but the Chiefs needed only two big completions from Patrick Mahomes to set up Butker's tying field goal.___9:50 p.m.Tom Brady threw a 25-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski on third down to set up Rex Burkhead's 4-yard TD run, giving the Patriots a 31-28 lead over the Chiefs with 39 seconds left in the AFC title game.Brady's throw to Gronkowski came moments after his pass had skipped off the veteran tight end's hands for what appeared to be a clinching interception. But a flag on the far side of the field wound up being offsides on Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford, giving the Pats another chance.The throw to Gronkowski was completed over the top of Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who is playing in just his third game all season because of a heel injury.9:40 p.m.Damien Williams has a touchdown rushing to go with two through the air, and this one has given the Chiefs a 28-24 over the Patriots with 2:03 left in their AFC championship showdown.The Pats had regained the lead on Sony Michel's 10-yard TD run, only for Kansas City to answer with a quick 68-yard drive. The Chiefs can thank Patriots cornerback J.C. It followed an overtime finish in the NFC title game won by the Los Angeles Rams, the first time that both Super Bowl participants were decided after regulation.The Patriots had taken a 31-28 lead on Rex Burkhead's touchdown run, but the Chiefs needed only two big completions from Patrick Mahomes to set up Butker's tying field goal.___9:35 p.m.The Patriots are back on top of what's suddenly a back-and-forth AFC championship game.After the Chiefs marched downfield to take their first lead of the game, the Patriots used 10 plays to cover 75 yards. Sony Michel finished the drive by going 10 yards on fourth-and-inches to give New England a 24-21 lead with 3:32 left in the game.The Patriots converted a crucial third down on the drive when Chris Hogan speared a third-down pass from Tom Brady for a first down. Chiefs coach Andy Reid challenged the catch, but it was upheld, so New England not only got a first down but it cost Kansas City a timeout.___9:15 p.m.Patrick Mahomes threw a screen pass that Damien Williams turned into a 23-yard touchdown catch, giving the Chiefs a 21-17 lead over the Patriots with 7:45 left in the AFC title game.The Chiefs thought they had gotten a break when Julian Edelman muffed a punt moments earlier - the ball was mighty close to touching his right thumb - but the officials overturned the call with replay. No matter, though. Edelman had a pass skip off his hands two plays later and Daniel Sorensen was there to pick it off.Two more plays and Mahomes had found Williams for their second TD connection of the game.The Chiefs trailed 14-0 at halftime but, much like their shootout loss in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium, their high-powered offense has come alive out of the break.___9:10 p.m.The Kansas City Chiefs refuse to go away in their first AFC title game in 25 years.Patrick Mahomes flipped a short touchdown pass to Damien Williams on the second play of the fourth quarter, pulling the Chiefs within 17-14 of the New England Patriots with 14:51 to play.It was the All-Pro quarterback's second TD throw of the second half, and he suddenly has 186 yards through the air. Much of it has gone to Sammy Watkins, who has three catches for 76 yards.Kansas City got the ball back moments later in a wild sequence. Moments after officials determined via replay the Patriots' Julian Edelman had not touched a potential muffed punt - the ball was mighty close to his right thumb - Daniel Sorensen intercepted a pass that bounced off Edelman's hands and gave Kansas City the ball in New England territory.___8:40 p.m.Stephen Gostkowski has given the New England Patriots a 17-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs with just over a quarter left in the AFC championship game.The Patriots held the Chiefs deep in their own territory to get the ball back midway through the third quarter. And while their drive went nowhere, Gostkowski managed to drill a 47-yard field goal through a whipping wind to make it a two-possession game again.The Chiefs seemed to be seizing momentum after their quick touchdown and forcing a punt, but Mahomes was sacked for the fourth time to spoil their drive.___8:25 p.m.The Los Angeles Rams will rock their royal blue-and-yellow uniforms at the Super Bowl in Atlanta.The team announced the jersey selection on Twitter after beating the Saints 26-23 in overtime in the NFC championship game.The Rams wore similar uniforms for much of their first stint in Los Angeles but ditched the royal blue for a navy-and-gold scheme in 2000 while in St. Louis.The franchise moved back to LA for the 2016 season, and after an outcry from fans, it again adopted the royal blue jerseys as a primary home look this season.___8:15 p.m.The Chiefs needed just four plays in the second half to make the AFC championship a game.Patrick Mahomes threw a 54-yard strike to Sammy Watkins to convert on third down, then hit tight end Travis Kelce on a skinny post for a 12-yard touchdown to get within 14-7 of the Patriots.The play to Watkins went for 20 yards more than Kansas City managed the entire first half.Still, the quick-strike drive by the league's highest-scoring offense brought the crowd back into the game, and it put some pressure on Tom Brady and the Patriots to respond.___7:55 p.m.The New England Patriots took a 14-0 lead over the Chiefs into halftime of the AFC championship game, their offensive and defensive lines manhandling Kansas City on a crisp, cold night.The Patriots had 245 yards while the Chiefs managed 32 yards.It could have been even worse for the Chiefs. One first-half Patriots drive ended when Tom Brady was intercepted in the end zone.It was Brady's first career interception from the 1-yard line. He was 49 of 71 with 43 TDs before that play.The half was summed up by the closing minutes, when the Patriots marched 90 yards in 2:41 and Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 27-yard touchdown reception. The Chiefs got the ball back with 27 seconds left and Patrick Mahomes nearly fumbled it away on their only snap.Mahomes was just 4 of 8 for 65 yards while getting sacked three times.It was the first time Kansas City was shut out in a half this season.___7:30 p.m.Saints coach Sean Payton says the NFL told him officials botched a crucial pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game. New Orleans was eliminated by the Rams 26-23 in overtime one game from the Super Bowl.The Saints faced third-and-10 from the Rams 13 in the final two minutes when Los Angeles defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman slammed into Tommylee Lewis, connecting helmet-to-helmet, while Drew Brees' pass was still in the air. Payton and the Saints were livid when no flag was thrown. The missed call started a sequence that pushed the game to overtime.Payton says officials on the field told him Robey-Coleman "arrived at the same time that the ball did." Payton got on the phone with the league to discuss the call immediately after the game."We lose a chance to go to the Super Bowl with a call like that, it's just disappointing," Payton said.___7:10 p.m.The Patriots lead the Chiefs 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, though Tom Brady and Co. are poised to score again after a dominant first 15 minutes in the AFC championship game.Kansas City only had the ball for 2:22 in the quarter, picking up a first down only on a defensive holding penalty. Patrick Mahomes was 0-for-2 passing and Damien Williams ran twice for 3 yards.Throw in a sack of Mahomes, and the Chiefs had minus-11 yards in the first quarter.Brady was 7 of 9 for 64 yards, clinically slicing up the Chiefs' defense.___6:55 p.m.The Patriots have taken a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs after a grinding, 15-play, 80-yard drive that consumed more than half of the first quarter and ended with Sony Michel's touchdown plunge.New England was 3 for 3 on third down, but Michel did most of the work, carrying seven times for 32 yards against what was statistically the worst rush defense in the NFL this season.The draining drive also deflated a raucous crowd packed inside Arrowhead Stadium.Now, it's up to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the league's highest-scoring offense to provide an answer.___6:40 p.m.The AFC championship game is under way with the Kansas City Chiefs kicking off to the New England Patriots and seeking their first trip to the Super Bowl in 49 years.The Patriots are trying to make it back for the third straight year.Melissa Ethridge performed the anthem, and the crowd packed inside Arrowhead Stadium was roaring as Tom Brady led the Patriots onto the field for the opening drive.