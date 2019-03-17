Golden State Warriors

'After the Game' broadcast live inside Warriors' Chase Center on ABC7 now

Our "Toyota After the Game" crew will take you into the Warriors' future home right after the Dubs' prime time matchup on ABC7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first-ever live-broadcast from inside Chase Center in San Francisco is taking place on ABC7 right now!

Our "Toyota After the Game" crew is taking you into the Golden State Warriors' future home following the Golden State Warriors' win against the Thunder in OKC.

We have all the highlights and post-game interviews.

Watch "After the Game" now on ABC7.

