COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 to reach title game

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) fights off Oklahoma safety Robert Barnes (20), during the Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --
Tua Tagovailoa completed 24 of 27 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, and top-ranked Alabama defeated fourth-ranked Oklahoma 45-34 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to earn a berth in the national championship game.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and Damien Harris had two rushing touchdowns for Alabama, which will face Clemson for the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

RELATED: Clemson heading to College Football Playoff championship game for 3rd time in 4 seasons

Both teams will enter 14-0. The winner will be major college football's first 15-0 team since Penn in 1897.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray led Oklahoma with 308 yards passing and another 109 yards rushing. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 109 yards for the Sooners (12-2), who couldn't overcome an early 28-0 deficit.
