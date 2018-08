It's game day and we just unveiled the perfect good luck charm for @KDTrey5! To celebrate our newest livery and his team's achievement, we’re giving 10 fans a chance to win roundtrip flights. Retweet and follow @AlaskaAir by 6/3/18 to enter. Rules: https://t.co/Dbo52qaHjA pic.twitter.com/ldMMiUUnND — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 31, 2018

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is flying into Oakland on the side of an Alaska Airlines plane! Well, not the real KD, but a huge photo of him.The Boeing 737 features a 560-square foot image of Durant. "The basketball star's larger-than-life wingspan stretches 50 feet across both sides of the fuselage," said Alaska Airlines in a statement.The plane will land at Oakland International Airport just in time for Thursday's tip off when the Warriors take on the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals."Durant serves as advisor to the CEO at Alaska Airlines, working alongside CEO Brad Tilden and other employees to develop programming and support for at-risk youth in Bay Area communities," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.To celebrate the team's achievement Alaska Airlines is giving 10 fans a chance to win roundtrip flights.