GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Alaska Airlines unveils Warriors star Kevin Durant plane for NBA Finals

Alaska Airlines unveils official Kevin Durant plane for NBA finals. The Boeing 737 will land at Oakland International Airport just in time for Thursday's tip off when the Warriors take on the Cavaliers. (Alaska Airlines)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is flying into Oakland on the side of an Alaska Airlines plane! Well, not the real KD, but a huge photo of him.

The Boeing 737 features a 560-square foot image of Durant. "The basketball star's larger-than-life wingspan stretches 50 feet across both sides of the fuselage," said Alaska Airlines in a statement.

The plane will land at Oakland International Airport just in time for Thursday's tip off when the Warriors take on the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"Durant serves as advisor to the CEO at Alaska Airlines, working alongside CEO Brad Tilden and other employees to develop programming and support for at-risk youth in Bay Area communities," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said.

To celebrate the team's achievement Alaska Airlines is giving 10 fans a chance to win roundtrip flights.
