SPORTS
espn

Alexis Sanchez can't inspire Man United in draw with San Jose Earthquakes

Rob Dawson, Manchester United correspondent
SANTA CLARA -- Alexis Sanchez returned to the Manchester United team but could not inspire Jose Mourinho's side to a first tour victory of the summer.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by San Jose Earthquakes, bottom of the Western Conference in Major League Soccer, in front of a sparse crowd at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The official attendance was given as 32,549 but the 68,000-capacity stadium looked a long way off being half full. More than 65,000 turned up to the same venue to watch United take on Real Madrid last summer.

Sanchez impressed on his comeback after a visa issue delayed his arrival in America but United created few chances and San Jose will feel they did enough to win. The Chilean was thrown in from the start despite only landing in Los Angeles on Friday.

Mourinho picked the same back four as he had done in Phoenix with Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Valencia all starting.

Bailly should have scored before five minutes were on the clock but inexplicably headed against the bar two yards from goal after a wicked free-kick from Sanchez.

Two minutes later Valencia hobbled off with an apparent calf injury to hand Mourinho his first injury scare of the tour.

Sanchez was lucky not to he the second after he was clotheslined by Florian Jungwirth.

Both sets of players took a pre-arranged water break after 30 minutes to escape near 90 degree temperatures in Santa Clara.

The game never had the same heat about it.

San Jose, who have won just twice all season, came close to opening the scoring when Vako beat Lee Grant only for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, on at halftime, to arrive just in time to clear it off the line.

Grant played his part in keeping the score 0-0 with a fantastic diving save to deny Tommy Thompson's long-range drive although, nine minutes from time, he could only watch as Yeferson Quintana's header came back off the crossbar.

Scott McTominay had United's best chance of the second-half after a good cross from Mason Greenwood but his header was straight at Matt Bersano.

After draws against Club America and San Jose to kick off the tour, the standard of opposition will go up a notch as United head back to L.A.

They take on AC Milan on Wednesday before finishing off with games against Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsan jose earthquakesmanchester united
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Familia gets win as A's beat Giants 6-5 in 10 innings
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Lucroy's hit in 11th inning sends A's past Giants 4-3
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Brush fire burns 300 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
Show More
'Historic mistake' to allow US president to meet with Putin: Former Obama adviser
More heavy rain expected in eastern US for week ahead
SFPD called on black business owner in Mission District
Lake County fire forces evacuations in Kelseyville area
Berkeley honors balcony victims with memorial plaque
More News