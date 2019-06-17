Golden State Warriors

Andrew Bogut thanks Warriors fans, Oakland in heartfelt tweet

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors Center Andrew Bogut is speaking out and thanking Dub Nation.

The 34-year-old tweeted a heartfelt message Monday.

RELATED: Warriors congratulate Raptors with full-page ad in Toronto Star

"Thanks @warriors fans for making my Family and I feel at home again for the last 3 months. Obv things didn't end as we all hoped, but thats the @NBA ! Also big thanks to the city of Oakland. You won't be forgotten......"

Fan are reacting tweeting, "We missed you Bogues!"'



Another person wrote, "Thank you for uprooting your family and coming to help the Warriors push to become NBA champs again. We appreciate you!!!"

The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA title, defeating Warriors in Game 6.

