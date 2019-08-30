Sports

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol, coroner says

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.

The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta monicalos angeles countyorange countyfentanyllos angeles angelsbaseballcelebrity deathsathletesoverdoseobituaryoxycodonealcohol
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim ID'd in deadly hit-and-run in San Jose
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Thieves steal $50K worth of products from Burlingame Apple store
All female crew sailing around the world makes stop in SF
2 puppies stolen from SF shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend
Barber asking for help to open barber college in East Oakland
Crews knock down fire in SJ high school custodial building
Former VP Joe Biden under scrutiny
Sonoma County issues health warning about dangers of vaping
More TOP STORIES News