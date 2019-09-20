Sports

Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations

The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The team announced the move Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.



The statement said: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Climate Strike: Thousands of students protest in Bay Area, around world
PG&E restores power to most affected by morning outage
Fans line up in Bay Area to buy iPhone 11
'Wheel of Fortune' arrives in the Bay Area today
San Mateo students walk out for global climate strike
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
WATCH IN 60: iPhone 11 released, global climate strike
Show More
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to 3-year-old son
SJSU student recalls terrifying moments after bullets hit main library
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Toys 'R' Us plotting another comeback
More TOP STORIES News