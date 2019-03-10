Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr, pro athletes react to wide receiver Antonio Brown's deal with Oakland Raiders

ESPN has learned that the Steelers and Raiders have reached a verbal agreement for Antonio Brown to be traded to Oakland.

By Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is one of many pro athletes reacting to the blockbuster trade that is bringing star NFL receiver Antonio Brown to Oakland.

After news of the trade between the two storied franchises broke Saturday night, Carr was asked on Twitter, "how's business?!"

Carr's response was simple but strong: "Bommin!!!"

RELATED: Grading the Antonio Brown trade from Steelers to Raiders

There's some history between the receiver and quarterback that Raider Nation hopes will translate to the field, especially in the absence of Amari Cooper.



Brown tweeted this video of him and Carr together as teammates at the NFL Pro Bowl. Carr retweeted and the captioned the video, "Brother let's get to work!"

RELATED: Brown dealt to Raiders; agent says it's 'great fit'

Carr isn't the only Raider sending warm welcomes:




Even Former Raiders punter Marquette King, notorious for his outspokenness, weighed in with an excited, "This is gonna be interesting!"



Of course, not all the responses were positive. After seeing the hefty contract with $30 million guaranteed for the former Steeler, there was some outrage on social media.

Former Raider, now analyst, Maurice Jones-Drew had some strong statements after seeing all the "people hating:"



Even the NBA seems hyped about the move.

Oakland native and Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard reacted, "Yessir AB!!!! we on now."



And the Timberwolves are just hoping he doesn't become a "bandwagon" Warriors fan:



As for Antonio himself? Seems like he's loving the love, and Oakland.

He's already got five posts about being a Raider on his Instagram.

Welcome to the Town, AB!
