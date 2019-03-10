Derek Carr, pro athletes react to wide receiver Antonio Brown's deal with Oakland Raiders

After news of the trade between the two storied franchises broke Saturday night, Carr was asked on Twitter, "how's business?!"
Carr's response was simple but strong: "Bommin!!!"
There's some history between the receiver and quarterback that Raider Nation hopes will translate to the field, especially in the absence of Amari Cooper.
Brother let's get to work! https://t.co/L2JwgKypoP— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 10, 2019
Brown tweeted this video of him and Carr together as teammates at the NFL Pro Bowl. Carr retweeted and the captioned the video, "Brother let's get to work!"
Carr isn't the only Raider sending warm welcomes:
Welcome to the @Raiders @AB84 #OaklandIsBoomin— Erik Harris (@e_harris_31) March 10, 2019
Welcome to the Nation @AB84 pic.twitter.com/eUOWUJ4VWM— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) March 10, 2019
Even Former Raiders punter Marquette King, notorious for his outspokenness, weighed in with an excited, "This is gonna be interesting!"
This is gonna be interesting!— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 10, 2019
Of course, not all the responses were positive. After seeing the hefty contract with $30 million guaranteed for the former Steeler, there was some outrage on social media.
Former Raider, now analyst, Maurice Jones-Drew had some strong statements after seeing all the "people hating:"
It’s so funny to me to read all these tweets of people hating on @AB84. When players know their worth and exercise their power like the NFL teams they become problems and not savvy businessman.— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) March 10, 2019
Even the NBA seems hyped about the move.
Oakland native and Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard reacted, "Yessir AB!!!! we on now."
Yessir AB!!!! @ we on now 🤷🏽♂️ @AB84 https://t.co/wT4t19Waq7— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 10, 2019
And the Timberwolves are just hoping he doesn't become a "bandwagon" Warriors fan:
don’t go jumping that @warriors bandwagon now, AB— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 10, 2019
As for Antonio himself? Seems like he's loving the love, and Oakland.
He's already got five posts about being a Raider on his Instagram.
Welcome to the Town, AB!