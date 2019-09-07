Antonio Brown's eventful time with Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Although Antonio Brown's time with the Raiders was short, it was eventful.
In March, the Raiders acquired the four-time All-Pro receiver from Pittsburgh in exchange for a third and fifth round pick. The Raiders gave him a three-year, $50 million contract.
In July, Brown was unable to practice after getting frostbite on his feet during a cryotherapy session.
He missed practice in August while fighting the NFL over his helmet now banned for safety reasons. Raiders' general manager Mike Mayock issued Brown a $40,000 fine.
Brown returned to the team the following day but then missed a mandatory workout before an exhibition game on August 22nd, leading to a second fine.
On Wednesday, Brown had a confrontation with Mayock over previous fines. That led to yet another fine Saturday morning.
All those fines voided $29 million in guaranteed money.
Brown then asked to be released, saying he won't play after losing guarantees.
Hours later, the Raiders cut him from the team.
