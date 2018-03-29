OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland A's open season versus the Angels at Oakland Coliseum today

Baseball is back! It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and for the Oakland A's -- that includes a rare daytime home opener. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Baseball is back! It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball, and for the Oakland A's -- that includes a rare daytime home opener.

The A's will open their 50th anniversary season with a rare 1:05 p.m. Opening Day game versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Taking the mound for the A's will be Kendall Graveman. Matt Joyce will bat leadoff, followed in the order by Marcus Semien, Jed Lowrie, Khris Davis, Matt Olson, Stephen Piscotty, Matt Chapman, Jonathan Lucroy, Boog Powell.



Yesterday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and A's President Dave Kaval raised the team's flag on the roof of City Hall to celebrate the start of the team's 50th season in The Town.

VIDEO: Oakland Athletics flag raised at City Hall to celebrate start of season

Mayor Schaaf announced exclusive negotiation agreements for the Coliseum complex and Howard Terminal to keep the A's in Oakland.

RELATED: Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland

The offer initially came in a letter from A's president Dave Kaval to buy the 120-acres Coliseum property outright. "It's a big deal obviously," said Kaval. "We put in offer to buy the Coliseum complex outright from the city and the county. I think it obviously show our commitment to the city."

RELATED: Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum

A wall hang commemorating the A's 50th anniversary will be given to fans at the game today.

Click here for more stories about the Oakland Athletics.

