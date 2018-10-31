RELATED: SF Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at age 80
It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues. #Forever44 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ooOYg4ESol— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2018
I will cherish the time I spent with you. To talk to an all time great like Willie McCovey was a dream. May you rest in Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kTELZxYMij— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 1, 2018
RIP Willie McCovey, one of baseball’s all time greats. @SFGiants #HallOfFamer https://t.co/zqicQ1rEiF— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) November 1, 2018
Wow my heart hurts so much and I’m so sad to hear one of the best players ever and one of the nicest humble human being I’ve ever met in my life has died!!🙏🏽 SO SAD!!😞Prayers to his family!! @MLB #RIPWILLIEMCCOVEY #Forever44 #SFGiants @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/PX0XsZ0Mly— Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) November 1, 2018
Thank you, Willie, for all you did for baseball & our Bay Area community. Paul & I are praying for Estela & your entire family. You will be missed by the legions of players, fans & admirers you inspired on & off the field. #Forever44 pic.twitter.com/al3RD3F9tY— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 1, 2018
Willie McCovey RIP. Your strength and talent ensure your permanent status as a San Francisco icon and hero. We are a better city because of you.— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 1, 2018
Saddened to hear of the passing of @SFGiants legend and former Padre, Willie McCovey. Our thoughts are with the entire Giants family.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 1, 2018
I'm extremely sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend @SFGiants Legend Willie McCovey. I will always have fond memories of him. Our thoughts are with his family. #RIP My friend #Forever44 #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/IfNyEEszPW— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 1, 2018
Was honored to have been awarded the Willie Mac award from Willie McCovey himself. Something I will cherish forever. May he Rest In Peace. #ForeverGiant #GiantsLegend #HOF @ Georgia https://t.co/Yb2cIKDp4s— Will Smith (@White_Willy13) November 1, 2018
Willie McCovey, a Hall of Famer, @SFGiants legend and 1969 MVP, has passed away. He was 80. https://t.co/eHH8eDZBCb pic.twitter.com/hqfcbxYv40— MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2018
Baseball has lost an icon.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 1, 2018
The Cubs organization sends its condolences to the family of Willie McCovey and to the @SFGiants. https://t.co/qmnRwRJXsW
RIP to the great Willie McCovey. It was a true pleasure to get to spend time and talk to one of the greatest to ever play the game. #Forever44— Christian Arroyo (@arroyo_c) November 1, 2018
Terrible news: The Associated Press is reporting that Willie McCovey has passed away. A loss for @SFGiants fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Lo9fP58oDW— Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) November 1, 2018
San Francisco Mayor London Breed released the following statement: "Willie McCovey brought joy to so many San Franciscans through his years on the field and his dedication to our city. He was one of the greatest baseball players of all-time and also the quintessential San Francisco Giant. There's a reason the Giants give an award every year in his name - the Willie Mac Award goes to the player who exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate on and off the field. He was a man of incredible warmth, humility, and kindness, and San Francisco will miss him. We will be lighting City Hall orange in honor of a true San Francisco legend."
For more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants, visit this page.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away