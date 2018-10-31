SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Athletes, notable figures react to death of San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey

EMBED </>More Videos

As the sports world mourns the loss of Giants great Willie McCovey, athletes and other notable figures are sharing their memories of the Hall of Famer. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Reactions are pouring in after the San Francisco Giants announced that Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away at age 80. Share your memories of the legend here.

RELATED: SF Giants legend Willie McCovey dies at age 80


San Francisco Mayor London Breed released the following statement: "Willie McCovey brought joy to so many San Franciscans through his years on the field and his dedication to our city. He was one of the greatest baseball players of all-time and also the quintessential San Francisco Giant. There's a reason the Giants give an award every year in his name - the Willie Mac Award goes to the player who exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate on and off the field. He was a man of incredible warmth, humility, and kindness, and San Francisco will miss him. We will be lighting City Hall orange in honor of a true San Francisco legend."

For more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants, visit this page.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBSan Francisco Giantsbaseballcelebrity deathsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey marries longtime girlfriend at AT&T Park
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Willie McCovey, Hall of Famer and Giants legend, dies at age 80
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Giants exercise options on Madison Bumgarner, Pablo Sandoval
Red Sox fans rejoice in San Francisco after World Series win
More San Francisco Giants
SPORTS
Fan follows his dream to become a Golden State Warrior
Willie McCovey, Hall of Famer and Giants legend, dies at age 80
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Athletics exercise 2019 option on Fernando Rodney
More Sports
Top Stories
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Fan follows his dream to become a Golden State Warrior
Notable figures who have died recently
3 pedestrians die near Santa Rosa intersection in 6 weeks
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers hoping for chance to grow businesses with cannabis
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest
Show More
Pinole mom creates incredible Transformers costume for Halloween
Keep Oakland Housed has already helped dozens stay off the streets
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Report: Bay Area home sales were slowest for September in 11 years
Behind the Scenes: How recycling in San Francisco works
More News