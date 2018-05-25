Ayesha Curry says heckling Rockets fan 'bumped' her in 'pregnant belly'

RELATED: Ayesha Curry announces she's pregnant with 3rd child
Twitter user HoustonCorey713 posted video of Curry's response after the incident and said, in part, "HEY SAVE THAT SALT FOR YOUR S***** COOKING SHOW!!"
Curry says the man bumped her in her 8-month-pregnant belly and said, "Doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?"
She says the man continued to follow and taunt her with his camera. "I should've got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face," she tweeted, adding that she wished there was full footage of the incident.
The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote “doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?” And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but “This is America” right. 🙏🏽— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018
I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. 😂😂 Wish there was full footage— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018
😂🤷🏽♀️ I don’t have time for this anymore today y’all. It is what it is. I know people see what they see and believe what they choose to believe. I’m done defending myself against weird grown creeps for the day. Praying people like this get help and peace of mind. https://t.co/G581YU3LKW— Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018
Twitter user Jose Camargo, who appears to be the Rockets fan involved in the incident, responded to her tweet. According to Camargo, he never bumped her and immediately apologized once he saw that she was pregnant. He says the comment was never made toward her or the team.
