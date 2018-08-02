GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry

EMBED </>More Videos

After a month of being on the planet, Ayesha Curry shared an adorable photo of her and Golden State Warriors' star Stephen's precious son Canon. Happy one-month buddy!

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
After a month of being on the planet, Ayesha Curry shared an adorable photo of her and Golden State Warriors' star Stephen's precious son Canon.

The 3-time mother took to Instagram and shared some words of love toward her bouncing baby boy. "How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?! Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon."

RELATED: Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby Canon to the world


It's easy to see that Dub Nation is smittin' with this little Curry.

Happy one-month buddy!

For more stories, photos, and video on Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, just visit the links.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAyesha Currystephen currybasketballNBAinstagramsocial mediababycelebrity babiesGolden State WarriorsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants lose Pablo Sandoval for season due to torn right hamstring
Upwardly mobile A's open series against Tigers
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey marries longtime girlfriend at AT&T Park
Visiting Raiders, Peyton Manning says players will respond to Jon Gruden's passion
More Sports
Top Stories
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
WATCH TOMORROW: Nia Wilson memorial service
Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
More News