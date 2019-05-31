BANG! NBA Finals and Meatball Paul Strikes Again | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a season filled with turmoil, rumors and injuries, there are so many questions and so few answers going into the NBA Finals.
How much will Kevin Durant play in the Finals, does KD log more minutes than Boogie Cousins.
Who will be the MVP, Drake or E-40?
Special guest Julianne Herrera helps break down the Warriors-Raptors series.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 11 - Recorded May 29, 2019
