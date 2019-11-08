BART hero John O'Connor meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice, John's wife gets a huge surprise

VIDEO: BART hero employee opens up on 'Midday Live' about miracle rescue
O'Connor was about to appear on Midday Live to talk about it when he got quite a surprise behind the scenes - he got to meet his idol, NFL Legend Jerry Rice.
The meeting meant a lot to O'Connor and Rice but it may have meant more to O'Connor's wife. She got the biggest surprise when she called O'Connor and ended up talking with a football legend.
It was all caught on camera and you can watch it in the video above.
