hero

BART hero John O'Connor meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice, John's wife gets a huge surprise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this week, BART Supervisor John O'Connor pulled a commuter off the tracks just seconds before a train would have hit him.

VIDEO: BART hero employee opens up on 'Midday Live' about miracle rescue

O'Connor was about to appear on Midday Live to talk about it when he got quite a surprise behind the scenes - he got to meet his idol, NFL Legend Jerry Rice.

The meeting meant a lot to O'Connor and Rice but it may have meant more to O'Connor's wife. She got the biggest surprise when she called O'Connor and ended up talking with a football legend.
It was all caught on camera and you can watch it in the video above.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

VIDEO: BART employee pulls man to safety off tracks at Coliseum Station after Raiders game
EMBED More News Videos

At the Coliseum BART station after the Oakland Raiders game a BART employee saved a man by pulling him off the tracks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnflherosuper bowlfootballbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: BART employee pulls man to safety off tracks at Coliseum Station
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
NFL Legend Jerry Rice discusses new book
HERO
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
VIDEO: BART employee pulls man to safety off tracks at Coliseum Station
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
Tunnel Tops Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
Girls' Festival to be held in San Francisco this weekend
Show More
'Marvel's Hero Project' to feature 11-year-old boy's activism
'Ok Boomer': Viral insult casts light on generational divide
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
More TOP STORIES News