BART hero John O'Connor meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice, John's wife gets a huge surprise

At the Coliseum BART station after the Oakland Raiders game a BART employee saved a man by pulling him off the tracks.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Earlier this week, BART Supervisor John O'Connor pulled a commuter off the tracks just seconds before a train would have hit him.O'Connor was about to appear on Midday Live to talk about it when he got quite a surprise behind the scenes - he got to meet his idol, NFL Legend Jerry Rice The meeting meant a lot to O'Connor and Rice but it may have meant more to O'Connor's wife. She got the biggest surprise when she called O'Connor and ended up talking with a football legend.It was all caught on camera and you can watch it in the video above.