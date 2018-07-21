MLB

Battle of the Bay between Giants and Athletics could be largest MLB single-game crowd this season

FILE -- Oakland Athletics fans view batting practice prior to a spring training exhibition baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Tonight's Oakland Athletics game at the Oakland Coliseum is sold out in what is projected to be the largest single-game crowd in major league baseball so far this season, team officials said Saturday.

The A's are playing the San Francisco Giants tonight at 6:05 p.m., and for the first time in 13 years, Mount Davis will be open for this game only, according to team officials.

The Oakland Coliseum single-game baseball record for attendance is 55,989 set on June 26, 2004 when they played the Giants, team officials said. Opening Mount Davis tonight boosts the capacity to 56,782, so this appears to be the biggest A's game in Coliseum history.

Given the unusually large crowd attending the game, public transit is a wise choice. There is a BART station at the Coliseum, and several AC Transit buses stop there as well.
