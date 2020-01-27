Bay Area basketball fans talk it out, cry over the loss of Kobe Bryant

San Francisco’s Chase Center, home of the Warriors, is lit in Lakers purple and gold this morning in memory of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/hKA0Y8CzwS — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 27, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The phone lines were full all morning at the Joe, Lo & Dibs radio show at 95.7 The Game as callers remembered Kobe Bryant.Freddy from South San Francisco got choked up as he thought about his own daughter."It just breaks my heart because we aren't promised tomorrow and my daughter has a game tomorrow, and tomorrow's game is going to have that much emotion for me because you know because Kobe's not going to be able to see his daughter play anymore," he said.Tim from Palo Alto also started crying during his call."I think about Kobe Bryant and his daughter and those poor unfortunate people. I just can't do it, man," he said.Host Joe Fortenbaugh was amazed to hear this strong of a reaction in Golden State Warriors territory."This is not a fan base that liked Kobe Bryant. I mean his career record against this team I think was 51 and 16 against the Golden State Warriors. He destroyed the Warriors. Yet fans have been calling all day with nothing but fond memories and respect for Kobe Bryant," Fortenbaugh said.Former 49er Jerry Rice was booked for today's show to talk about the Superbowl. But first, they asked him about Kobe Bryant. Rice called him the GOAT, the greatest of all time."To be in his presence was something that was so surreal. You knew he was one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game. And the way he draws you in was so incredible," said Rice.The Warriors paid tribute to Bryant this morning by lighting up Chase Center in San Francisco in Lakers purple and gold. Fortenbaugh wonders how Bryant would have reacted to all this."I imagine if he had the opportunity to see this what he would think and what he would be going through right now. Obviously this is a tragedy and a great loss but the impact and the reach has been extraordinary," he said.