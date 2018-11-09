CAMP FIRE

Bay Area high school football playoff games canceled due to poor air quality

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple Bay Area high school football playoff games have been canceled due to the poor air quality from the wildfire burning in Butte County.

Brandon Behle
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Multiple Bay Area high school football playoff games have been canceled due to the poor air quality from the wildfire burning in Butte County.

The North Coast Section of the CIF put out a memo Friday morning on the cancellations for games on both Friday November 9th and Saturday November 10th. All of the cancelled games have been rescheduled for Monday.

However, not all games have been canceled and rescheduled.

De La Salle, the top-ranked team in the Bay Area, is still scheduled to take on Pittsburg Friday night at 7PM and undefeated Liberty High school (Brentwood) is scheduled to take on Clayton Valley Charter Saturday night at 7PM.

NCS officials say that those games could still be canceled if air quality is not at acceptable levels at game time.

"NCS staff must make critical decisions based on existing air quality data to ensure the safety of out student-athletes, while reducing confusion and potential chaos in cancelling games a second time, should the air quality not improve by the next day," wrote NCS Associate Commissioner Bri Niemi.

The NCS went on to say that they will handle all of the playoff contests on a sport-by-sport basis.

Games cancelled & rescheduled for Monday November 12th:

Division 1

  • San Ramon Valley vs. Monte Vista
  • California vs. San Leandro

Division 2

  • Rancho Cotate vs. American Canyon
  • Granada vs. Marin Catholic
  • Bishop O'Dowd vs. Benicia
  • Campolindo vs. Ukiah

Division 3
  • Cardinal Newman vs. Encinal
  • El Cerrito vs. Miramonte
  • Las Lomas vs. Terra Linda

Division 4

  • Moreau Catholic vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent
  • San Marin vs. St. Bernard's Academy
  • SF Kennedy vs. Fortuna

Division 5

  • Kesleyville vs. Cloverdale
  • Salesian vs. St. Helena
  • Stellar Prep vs. Berean Christian

8-Person

  • Brandon vs. Tomales

Games NOT cancelled & rescheduled:

Open

  • De La Salle vs. Pittsburg
  • Liberty vs. Clayton Valley Charter

Division 1
  • Antioch vs. Vintage
  • Freedom vs. Amadto Valley

Division 3

  • Eureka vs. De Anza

Division 4

  • Del Norte vs. Justin-Siena

Division 5

  • Fort Bragg vs. Middletown

8-Person

  • South Fork vs. Rincon Valley Christian

Read the North Coast Sections memo on the game cancellations.

We have more on the Camp Fire and Bay Area air quality here,
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsweatherCamp Fireair qualityhigh school sportshigh school footballfriday night footballenvironmenthealthwildfiresmoke
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
CAMP FIRE
VIDEO: Aerial view of devastating Camp Fire in Butte Co.
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More Camp Fire
SPORTS
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Stephen Curry to miss a few days with groin strain
Bucks take compliments from Warriors, then completely overwhelm them
Stephen Curry exits game with adductor strain in left leg
More Sports
Top Stories
5 dead in massive Butte County wildfire
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow
Ghost Ship defendants give up on plea deal, want trial
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
VIDEO: Aerial view of devastating Camp Fire in Butte Co.
Show More
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits near Willits
Poor air quality triggers dozens of school closures in Bay Area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More News