Bay Area high school football playoff games canceled due to poor air quality

Games cancelled & rescheduled for Monday November 12th:

San Ramon Valley vs. Monte Vista

California vs. San Leandro

Rancho Cotate vs. American Canyon

Granada vs. Marin Catholic

Bishop O'Dowd vs. Benicia

Campolindo vs. Ukiah

Cardinal Newman vs. Encinal

El Cerrito vs. Miramonte

Las Lomas vs. Terra Linda

Moreau Catholic vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent

San Marin vs. St. Bernard's Academy

SF Kennedy vs. Fortuna

Kesleyville vs. Cloverdale

Salesian vs. St. Helena

Stellar Prep vs. Berean Christian

Brandon vs. Tomales

Games NOT cancelled & rescheduled:

De La Salle vs. Pittsburg

Liberty vs. Clayton Valley Charter

Antioch vs. Vintage

Freedom vs. Amadto Valley

Eureka vs. De Anza

Del Norte vs. Justin-Siena

Fort Bragg vs. Middletown

South Fork vs. Rincon Valley Christian

Multiple Bay Area high school football playoff games have been canceled due to the poor air quality from the wildfire burning in Butte County.The North Coast Section of the CIF put out a memo Friday morning on the cancellations for games on both Friday November 9th and Saturday November 10th. All of the cancelled games have been rescheduled for Monday.However, not all games have been canceled and rescheduled.De La Salle, the top-ranked team in the Bay Area, is still scheduled to take on Pittsburg Friday night at 7PM and undefeated Liberty High school (Brentwood) is scheduled to take on Clayton Valley Charter Saturday night at 7PM.NCS officials say that those games could still be canceled if air quality is not at acceptable levels at game time."NCS staff must make critical decisions based on existing air quality data to ensure the safety of out student-athletes, while reducing confusion and potential chaos in cancelling games a second time, should the air quality not improve by the next day," wrote NCS Associate Commissioner Bri Niemi.The NCS went on to say that they will handle all of the playoff contests on a sport-by-sport basis.Read the North Coast Sections memo on the game cancellations.We have more on the Camp Fire and Bay Area air quality here,