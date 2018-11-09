Bay Area high school football playoff games canceled due to poor air quality

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Multiple Bay Area high school football playoff games have been canceled due to the poor air quality from the wildfire burning in Butte County.
The North Coast Section of the CIF put out a memo Friday morning on the cancellations for games on both Friday November 9th and Saturday November 10th. All of the cancelled games have been rescheduled for Monday.
However, not all games have been canceled and rescheduled.
De La Salle, the top-ranked team in the Bay Area, is still scheduled to take on Pittsburg Friday night at 7PM and undefeated Liberty High school (Brentwood) is scheduled to take on Clayton Valley Charter Saturday night at 7PM.
NCS officials say that those games could still be canceled if air quality is not at acceptable levels at game time.
"NCS staff must make critical decisions based on existing air quality data to ensure the safety of out student-athletes, while reducing confusion and potential chaos in cancelling games a second time, should the air quality not improve by the next day," wrote NCS Associate Commissioner Bri Niemi.
The NCS went on to say that they will handle all of the playoff contests on a sport-by-sport basis.
Games cancelled & rescheduled for Monday November 12th:
Division 1
- San Ramon Valley vs. Monte Vista
- California vs. San Leandro
Division 2
- Rancho Cotate vs. American Canyon
- Granada vs. Marin Catholic
- Bishop O'Dowd vs. Benicia
- Campolindo vs. Ukiah
Division 3
- Cardinal Newman vs. Encinal
- El Cerrito vs. Miramonte
- Las Lomas vs. Terra Linda
Division 4
- Moreau Catholic vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent
- San Marin vs. St. Bernard's Academy
- SF Kennedy vs. Fortuna
Division 5
- Kesleyville vs. Cloverdale
- Salesian vs. St. Helena
- Stellar Prep vs. Berean Christian
8-Person
- Brandon vs. Tomales
Games NOT cancelled & rescheduled:
Open
- De La Salle vs. Pittsburg
- Liberty vs. Clayton Valley Charter
Division 1
- Antioch vs. Vintage
- Freedom vs. Amadto Valley
Division 3
- Eureka vs. De Anza
Division 4
- Del Norte vs. Justin-Siena
Division 5
- Fort Bragg vs. Middletown
8-Person
- South Fork vs. Rincon Valley Christian
