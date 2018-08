Always fun when @kerrileewalsh drops by. Her new project is #P1440, a big volleyball event in San Jose in September. pic.twitter.com/fZva1U0OBb — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) August 2, 2018

Beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings stopped by ABC7 News to talk about a big event she's bringing to the South Bay called P1440.Watch the video above for more on the event.