college football

Cal Bears take back axe after defeating Stanford 24-20 in Big Game

By Chasarik, Krisann
STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The UC Berkeley Golden Bears brought home the Stanford Axe for the first time in a decade, defeating the Stanford Cardinal 24-20 on Saturday at Stanford Stadium.

The big victory in the Big Game makes the Bears bowl-eligible, while the Cardinal is out of the post-season for the first time in ten years. Stanford needed to beat the Bears and Notre Dame on November 30 to get in.



Stanford leads 64-46-11 in the series that began in 1892 and has won nine straight meetings. Before Saturday's victory, the Bears last celebrated their last Big Game win in 2009.

The Big Game is the six-longest series between Football Bowl Subdivision rivals.

Cal alumni and star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers was watching the game, tweeting with the celebratory hashtag, #theaxeisoursagain.



Go here for the latest news about Cal Bears and Stanford Cardinal athletics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspalo altostanford cardinalncaafootballcalifornia golden bearscollege football
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Garbers' late touchdown lifts Cal past Stanford 24-20
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
Battle of the marching bands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near Union City elementary school: Police
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Harrowing account of nursing student who witnessed BART stabbing
2 suspects arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting, police say
Caught on camera: Woman burglarizes popular ice cream shop in SF
Student injured after projectile on Hwy 101 hits bus
Show More
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Fremont: Finding solutions to issues across the community
Students storm field during Harvard-Yale football game to protest
'It's pretty scary' Consumers react to FDA warning about romaine lettuce grown in Salinas
More TOP STORIES News