SPORTS

Bode Miller's wife shares heartbreaking photo of dying daughter to raise awareness

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter. (morganebeck/Instagram)

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. --
The wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller has shared a heart-wrenching photo of the couple's dying daughter in hopes they can prevent other parents from experiencing a similar tragedy.

Morgan Miller shared a photo on Instagram on Friday showing herself weeping as she held 19-month-old Emmy, who was hooked up to wires and tubes in the hospital.

RELATED: Olympic skier Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's death

Miller writes that she wishes she could have one more day to hold her daughter and that she'll continue to spread awareness about childhood drownings.

She says the girl's footprint "will forever be left on this world."

The Millers spoke about their daughter's death on NBC's "Today" show last month, describing how they found the little girl floating in a neighbor's pool.

The girl died the next day on June 10.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstoddlerchild deathOlympicsskiingdrowningaccidentinstagramsocial mediasafetycalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
SPORTS
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Watch out, Astros: A's are in AL West race to stay
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Justin Verlander earns his 200th career win as the Astros reclaim sole possession of 1st place
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Show More
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
Trump goes after special counsel, calling him 'disgraced and discredited'
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
San Rafael police investigate shooting
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
More News