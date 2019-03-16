With Authority Podcast

Boogie's got jokes, comedy with DeMarcus Cousins | With Authority

EMBED <>More Videos

Raise your hand if you had Boogie Cousins as our first 'With Authority' guest!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Raise your hand if you had Boogie Cousins as our first 'With Authority' guest!

We spend 15 minutes with the 4x All-Star and 2x Olympic Gold Medalist - even though we were only supposed to spend 10. He likes us, he really likes us.

According to the Dubs Dynasty Doomsday clock *patent pending* the Warriors are doing better than most people.

The NFL Free Agency Frenzy is in full swing. Why the Oakland Raiders have gone from down and out to the biggest winners of the NFL offseason thus far. And did Antonio Brown rope-a-dope the Steelers?

Have you heard the expression there's no such thing as a bad question? Well, there are such things as bad questions in sports reporting. Find out which sports figures got mad at Larry and Casey in the past.

Plus: If you could turn back the clock to any sports era, where would you go? And how far would you go for a jaguar selfie?

"With Authority" is a weekly potpourri of Bay Area Sports and other things in a mixed bag of weirdness, by Larry Beil, Casey Pratt, and the ABC7 Sports team.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 1 - Recorded Mar. 15, 2019

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and SoundCloud!

Check out more episode of With Authority.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscowith authority podcastgolden state warriorspodcastbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
The Dub's clock is ticking but the A's will be the next Bay Area dynasty | With Authority
With Authority: No Bryce Harper no problem, Panic at the Roaracle, and almost dying
TOP STORIES
SF Man charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video throwing puppy down hall
Bay Area mosques hold services with extra security
66-year-old surfer suffers heart attack while surfing at Mavericks
How mass shooting live stream got past social media monitors & AI
Grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 lands at San Francisco Intl. Airport
Is it time to apply for a new credit card?
U.S. Ambassador speaks to ABC7 From New Zealand
Show More
Raiders approved to stay in Oakland for another season or two
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks about Universal Basic Income
Climate Strike: Hundreds of student march in San Francisco to stop climate change
Warmest weekend of 2019: Remember what it was like last month?
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
More TOP STORIES News