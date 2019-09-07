Sports

Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown asks Raiders to release him a day after latest fine

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown put a post on his Instagram account Saturday morning saying he's not "mad'' but wants the "freedom to prove'' his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.

A person familiar with the situation said Brown had been fined by the team Friday for the confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn't announced.

ESPN reported the fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That could allow the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ghost Ship juror speaks after controversial verdict
Los Gatos residents say Waze app causing gridlock, blocking wildfire escape route
What you need to know about cashless bridge tolls
First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album
Deportation could mean death for Bay Area immigrant with rare disease
New evidence, new questions in case of Bay Area teens, held in death of Italian police officer
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
Show More
Hundreds audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' in San Jose
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
San Mateo apple store robbed, customers angry
New vaping warning from health officials after more deaths in U.S.
WATCH IN 60: First Chase Center event, SF mountain lion, Apple store robbed, American Idol auditions in SJ
More TOP STORIES News