Sports

Making History: Cal women's basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb accepts coaching job with Cleveland Cavaliers

By Cornell W. Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Lindsay Gottlieb says she's ready to take a leap of faith, to go where few women have gone before.

"The opportunity to be in the NBA is a lifelong dream, more so, to join an organization with a vision that included me," said Gottlieb.

RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers hire Cal women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb as assistant

Gottlieb leaves a successful career as Women's Basketball Coach at Cal, for an assistant coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

An Historic hire for the NBA, as the first collegiate women's head coach to be recruited.

A fact that isn't lost on Gottlieb.

"A lot of people texted me today, to say my daughter will grow up to see a woman on the bench of the NBA thinking that's normal, because it is," Gottlieb added.

Currently, Becky Hammon assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and former WNBA player Is the only other woman with a coaching title in the NBA.

Professor Maria Veri is an an expert on sport and cultural studies at San Francisco State. She supports coach Gottlieb's move to the NBA, and believes it holds much potential.

"I hope other teams in the league will take notice, and will start considering women for coaching positions," said Veri.

Gottlieb says she plans to start her new position right away at summer training leagues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsberkeleynbabasketballcleveland cavaliers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News