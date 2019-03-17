Camp Fire

San Francisco Giants host game between Paradise High, Corning Union High to lift spirits of those affected by devastating Camp Fire

A special high school baseball game took place at San Francisco's Oracle Park on Saturday to help lift the spirits of those affected by the devastating Camp Fire as they rebuild.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was no ordinary day. And it was no ordinary baseball game. The Paradise High School Bobcats played Corning Union High School at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park on Saturday.

The deadly and devastating Camp Fire took Paradise High's field, many homes of the players and much of their town.

That's what made this day so special.

Parent Paul Rickson told ABC7, "Very emotional. Cried here today just seeing him out on the field."

The "him" in question is number 17, Trevor Rickson.

He calls baseball his new home since moving into a hotel after the fire.

"Keeps us all busy. And going we get to go there and play instead of doing nothing," said Trevor.

These are survivors.

Even the strongest shed tears at times.

"Kind of just want to go home. With my own family," said a teary 11-year-old Max Luna.

That's why the Dante Benedetti foundation is stepping in, with a bag full of cash, to help them rebuild.

Even though Paradise High School is still standing, the water is contaminated and there was a lot of damage. And that's where the foundation money comes in. It'll pay for new equipment and new fields.

New fields should be ready by the fall.

