With Authority Podcast

CAN WE JUST ENJOY THE WARRIORS, PLEASE?? | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are witnessing an unprecedented level of success with the Warriors. An era of dominance the likes of which we may never see again. AND ALL PEOPLE WANT TO TALK ABOUT IS WHERE KD WILL SIGN NEXT SEASON. Let's pump the breaks and live in the moment.

Casey dubbed the Sharks the "Team of Destiny" on this very podcast. Now he has to eat his words.

Tell Me A Story: Larry talks about the time he met "Nature Boy" Ric Flair and asked him to cut a promo - for free. Wooooo. Good or bad idea?

And our news of the week: The new rage in composting. Bring out your dead!

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 9 - Recorded May 22, 2019

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and SoundCloud!

