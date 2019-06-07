PASS THE POPCORN: Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?

It's no secret Curry is self-professed "popcorn addict."
In fact, Curry is so dedicated to the crunchy snack that he decided to rank the popcorn from stadiums around the country as he travels with the NBA.
He's got a system.
Curry judges popcorn by freshness, saltiness, crunchiness, presentation and butter.
Good Morning America did its own taste test challenge of Curry's favorite stadium snack!
Do you think you can rank Curry's top 5 spots for popcorn?
Here's Curry's list:
1. The Dallas Mavericks
2. The Brooklyn Nets
3. The Miami Heat
4. The Portland Trail Blazers
5. The Sacramento Kings
The popcorn-loving gene was possibly passed down from his father, Dell Curry, the former NBA player, who says it's still his snack of choice at his son's games.
Pass the popcorn! We’re doing our own taste test challenge of @stephcurry’s favorite stadium snack! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/TPII9KpLxK— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 7, 2019
