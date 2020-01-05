Capitals vs. Sharks: Eller's goal completes Capitals' stunning OT win over Sharks

WASHINGTON -- Lars Eller scored with 2:59 remaining in overtime after the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down in the final minute of regulation, completing a stunning 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. T.J.Oshie tied the game with 14.2 seconds left.Eller also assisted Jakub Vrana's second goal of the game inside the final minute.Evander Kane had his third career hat trick for San Jose, which never trailed before Eller's game-winner.Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks.Braden Holtby made 25 saves to snap a three-game losing streak in net and picked up an assist on Eller's decisive goal.Kane scored all three goals in one period in both of his hat tricks this season. He scored three times in the first period of 5-2 win over the Carolina Panthers.Sunday marked the 10-year anniversary of Alex Ovechkin's tenure as Washington's captain. He's the second-longest-tenured captain in team history behind Rod Langway (Oct. 5, 1982 to Feb. 9, 1993.). Ovechkin saw his points streak ended at five games.San Jose's Barclay Goodrow had an apparent opening goal disallowed 1:14 into the second period. He was ruled to have touched the puck with a high stick.UP NEXTSharks: Finish their road trip at St. Louis on Tuesday.Capitals: Host Ottawa on Tuesday.