Sports

Capitals vs. Sharks: Eller's goal completes Capitals' stunning OT win over Sharks

Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) hits San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65), of Sweden, the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Washington. ((AP Photo/Nick Wass))

WASHINGTON -- Lars Eller scored with 2:59 remaining in overtime after the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down in the final minute of regulation, completing a stunning 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. T.J.

Oshie tied the game with 14.2 seconds left.

Eller also assisted Jakub Vrana's second goal of the game inside the final minute.

Evander Kane had his third career hat trick for San Jose, which never trailed before Eller's game-winner.

Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks.

Braden Holtby made 25 saves to snap a three-game losing streak in net and picked up an assist on Eller's decisive goal.

Kane scored all three goals in one period in both of his hat tricks this season. He scored three times in the first period of 5-2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday marked the 10-year anniversary of Alex Ovechkin's tenure as Washington's captain. He's the second-longest-tenured captain in team history behind Rod Langway (Oct. 5, 1982 to Feb. 9, 1993.). Ovechkin saw his points streak ended at five games.

San Jose's Barclay Goodrow had an apparent opening goal disallowed 1:14 into the second period. He was ruled to have touched the puck with a high stick.

UP NEXT
Sharks: Finish their road trip at St. Louis on Tuesday.
Capitals: Host Ottawa on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashingtonwashington capitalshockeysan jose sharks
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for man killed in Oakland laptop theft
Vikings beat Saints 26-20
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires
Protests in SF, SJ to oppose killing of Iran top general
Show More
Family of missing East Bay man offering $10,000 reward
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
AccuWeather forecast: Few clouds, sunny skies
SJPD shoots man threatening to set gas station nozzle on fire
More TOP STORIES News