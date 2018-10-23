OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Derek Carr says he loves playing for the Oakland Raiders even though it's not "popular" to be one right now
The 27-year-old quarterback turned to Twitter after a story in The Athletic.
It said Carr has a "fractured relationship" with his Raiders teammates, saying they lost confidence in him in part, because of video that appeared to show the quarterback
crying after taking a hit and hurting his arm in Oakland's loss to Seattle on October 14.
I’m a Raider. It’s not a “popular” thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones. 💀— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) October 23, 2018