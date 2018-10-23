OAKLAND RAIDERS

Derek Carr loves playing for Raiders even though not 'popular' to be one

Derek Carr says he loves playing for the Oakland Raiders even though it's not "popular" to be one right now.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Derek Carr says he loves playing for the Oakland Raiders even though it's not "popular" to be one right now

The 27-year-old quarterback turned to Twitter after a story in The Athletic.

It said Carr has a "fractured relationship" with his Raiders teammates, saying they lost confidence in him in part, because of video that appeared to show the quarterback
crying after taking a hit and hurting his arm in Oakland's loss to Seattle on October 14.
