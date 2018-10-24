OAKLAND RAIDERS

Carr says Raiders not considering trading him, but he understands the business

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Derek Carr says his understanding is that the Oakland Raiders are not considering trading him, but he understands the business.

Carr's teammates came to his defense after an article cited unnamed teammates who said they were losing confidence in the quarterback. The players returned from the bye week to a report that there is a fracture in the locker room between Derek Carr and a few of his teammates. It's a report that at least two of his teammates today debunked, none more adamantly than tight end Lee Smith.

"All these reports about this locker room being fractured with Derek Carr is the most obnoxious, ridiculous thing I've heard ever. It's to the point that it's comical, laughable that I'm even sitting here talking about it. Us as players have zero issue with Derek Carr. He is our leader, he's always been our leader," Lee Smith said.



Smith says Carr and head coach Jon Gruden are unfairly taking the blame for an unexpected 1-and-5 start to the season. Carr is taking any criticism from unnamed teammates in stride.

"I don't pay that any mind. You can go talk to those guys. If they don't want to put their name on it, I'm going to leave it as what it is. It's nothing to me. If they want to come say it to my locker, I've had plenty of tough discussions standing right here with teammates. And those are some of the guys that texted me yesterday 'don't worry about this bullcrap.'

