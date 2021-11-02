Sports

Charlotte Hornets to square off against the Golden State Warriors on the road

Charlotte Hornets (5-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT


BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Charlotte Hornets.

Golden State went 39-33 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Warriors averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range last season.

Charlotte finished 33-39 overall with a 15-21 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 41.1 from deep.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Damion Lee: day to day (right shoulder), James Wiseman: out (knee).


Hornets: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
