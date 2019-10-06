Chase Center was packed for Warriors' first game in new San Francisco arena

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Warriors played their official pre-season game at Chase center tonight against the L.A Lakers.It was a party outside Chase Center. The music group in charge of getting everyone hyped up: The Bay Blue Notes, the Warrior's new music ensemble.The ensemble is will be at all 41 games this season.Fans from all over the Bay Area came to experience the $1.4 billion chase center."It was easier to get here than going to Oakland. We are glad the team is coming to the city," said Warriors fan, Joe Decker.Talking about transportation, I jumped into one of the pedicabs who are working more than usual during what use to be their slow season."It has helped us in a couple ways. It extended our range. Chase is further south than where the Giants play. We've always been at fisherman's wharf and we've always been around the Giants. But, now we have more area to cover and give rides to," said pedicab driver, Aaron Martinsen.With 18,000 seats the arena was packed with Warriors fans and some Lakers fans."I've been raised a Lakers fan so I can't betray my family. But, you're betraying the Bay? Haha yes I guess!," said Fremont resident and Lakers fan, Hanson Megira.We went around Chase Center looking for the "biggest Warriors fan" and met Jerome David who flew from Las Vegas and says he's been a fan for 42 years."Absolutely. No I am the biggest Warriors fan. You (pointing to his friend) just have more stuff on but look at my hat.The Warriors lost the pre-season game against the Lakers. On October 24 they'll be playing the first regular season game against the Los Angeles Clippers.