NCAA tournament schedule: March Madness basketball games

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

The most exciting weekend of college basketball is upon us!

For Thursday and Friday, a total of 64 teams will compete in 32 games in a time span of approximately 35 hours. Then Saturday and Sunday will feature the winners of those games competing in another 16 games in about the same time frame.

There will be crushing defeats and inspiring victories, Cinderella stories and dominant performances, and enough excitement to keep even cursory basketball fans glued to the television.
So with all of this action, how can you keep up with it all? Here's a schedule with what to expect on the first weekend.

Thursday, March 21


12:15 p.m. (CBS): #10 Minnesota vs. #7 Louisville
12:40 p.m. (truTV): #14 Yale vs. #3 LSU
1:30 p.m. (TNT): #12 New Mexico State vs. #5 Auburn
2:00 p.m. (TBS): #13 Vermont vs. #4 Florida State
2:45 p.m. (CBS): #15 Bradley vs. #2 Michigan State
3:10 p.m. (truTV): #11 Belmont vs. #6 Maryland
4:00 p.m. (TNT): #13 Northeastern vs. #4 Kansas
4:30 p.m. (TBS): #12 Murray State vs. #5 Marquette

6:50 p.m. (TNT): #10 Florida vs. #7 Nevada
7:10 p.m. (CBS): #15 Abilene Christian vs. #2 Kentucky
7:20 p.m. (TBS): #11 Saint Mary's vs. #6 Villanova
7:27 p.m. (truTV): #16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. #1 Gonzaga
9:20 p.m. (TNT): #15 Montana vs. #2 Michigan
9:40 p.m. (CBS): #10 Seton Hall vs. #7 Wofford
9:50 p.m. (TBS): #14 Old Dominion vs. #3 Purdue
9:57 p.m. (truTV): #9 Baylor vs. #8 Syracuse

Friday, March 22


12:15 p.m. (CBS): #10 Iowa vs. #7 Cincinnati
12:40 p.m. (truTV): #9 Oklahoma vs #8 Ole Miss
1:30 p.m. (TNT): #14 Northern Kentucky vs. #3 Texas Tech
2:00 p.m. (TBS): #13 UC Irvine vs. #4 Kansas State

2:45 p.m. (CBS): #15 Colgate vs. #2 Tennessee
3:10 p.m. (truTV): #16 Gardner-Webb vs. #1 Virginia
4:00 p.m. (TNT): #11 Arizona State vs. #6 Buffalo
4:30 p.m. (TBS): #12 Oregon vs. #5 Wisconsin
6:50 p.m. (TNT): #9 Washington vs. #8 Utah State
7:10 p.m. (CBS): #16 North Dakota State vs. #1 Duke
7:20 p.m. (TBS): #14 Georgia State vs. #3 Houston
7:27 p.m. (truTV): #12 Liberty vs. #5 Mississippi State
9:20 p.m. (TNT): #16 Iona vs. #1 North Carolina
9:40 p.m. (CBS): #9 UCF vs. #8 VCU
9:50 p.m. (TBS): #11 Ohio State vs. #6 Iowa State
9:57 p.m. (truTV): #13 Saint Louis vs. #4 Virginia Tech

Game times and broadcast stations have not yet been determined for later rounds.
