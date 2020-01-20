San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Tennessee Titans 35-24

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.

This means if the 49ers win today, the two will face off in two weeks in Miami.

LOMBARDI TROPHY LEGACY: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls

The NFC title game is underway at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California between Green Bay and San Francisco.

Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead.

From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.

See more videos and stories about the San Francisco 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissourisanta clarakansas city chiefssan francisco 49ersnflsuper bowlnfl playoffsfootballu.s. & worldgreen bay packerstennessee titans
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Raheem Mostert's four rushing TDs give 49ers commanding lead
49ers running back Tevin Coleman carted off after injuring shoulder
Mostert leads the way with 4 touchdowns, 49ers lead packers 34-7
49ers great Jerry Rice catches a TD in a suit before NFC Championship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mostert leads the way with 4 touchdowns, 49ers lead packers 34-7
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
Man dies after Tesla crashes, bursts into flames in Pleasanton
42-year-old Woman killed after hit and run Oakland, officials say
Pedestrian killed on Highway 280 in SF, CHP says
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
Show More
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
What to know about the NFC Championship Game -- date, time, how to watch, odds
49ers vs. Packers NFC Championship game forecast
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Green Bay Packers fans rally at Palo Alto bar
More TOP STORIES News