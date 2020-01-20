Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Tennessee Titans 35-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.This means if the 49ers win today, the two will face off in two weeks in Miami.The NFC title game is underway at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California between Green Bay and San Francisco.Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead.From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.