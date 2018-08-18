SPORTS
espn

Chris Wondolowski's equalizer helps San Jose Earthquakes draw with Toronto FC

Reuters
Chris Wondolowski scored his seventh goal of the season and moved within four of the MLS all-time record, helping the San Jose Earthquakes salvage a 1-1 draw against visiting Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Wondolowski's 77th-minute strike canceled out Lucas Janson's first MLS goal in his league debut, which put Toronto FC ahead in the 59th minute. It was Wondolowski's 141st career MLS goal. He's chasing the 145 scored by record-holder Landon Donovan.

Toronto nearly pulled off a victory despite four changes to the starting lineup from the team that secured the club's third consecutive Canadian Championship on Wednesday night.

The draw moved Toronto above Orlando City into ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, behind D.C. United on goal differential and still nine points beneath the playoff line with 10 games to play.

Wondolowski entered the game in the 64th minute for San Jose and tied it with an opportunistic finish 13 minutes later. After running onto Nick Lima's through-ball, Wondolowski drove a low shot at goalkeeper Alexander Bono, who blocked it easily but couldn't control.

Wondolowski weaved around his defender and beat Bono to the rebound before lofting a clever chip over him into an open net.

The 35-year-old striker wasn't the only substitute to make an impact. Both Sebastian Giovinco and Gregory van der Wiel helped set up Janson's opener just moments after coming into the game in the 58th minute.

Giovinco corralled a pass in midfield, took the space in front of him and then sprayed the ball wide for van der Wiel, who in turn guided an inch-perfect cross in front of goal. On the other end was Janson at the back post, who smashed an easy finish into an open net beyond stranded goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

San Jose carried play through most of the first half.

Bono stood tall to deny Valeri Qazaishvili's effort from a tight angle in the 22nd minute, then dove to push Magnus Eriksson's first-time effort away from his lower-left corner.

Ten minutes later, Eriksson had a chance to shoot on an open net but was denied by Justin Morrow's desperate slide to deflect the effort over the bar. And Jahmir Hyka also shot high on a promising chance just before half-time.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsan jose earthquakeschris wondolowskis equalizer helps san jose earthquakes draw with toronto fcmajor league soccertoronto fc
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Watson, Garoppolo sharp as Texans top 49ers 16-13
Lumber shortage hurts Giants in series with Reds
Harvey no-hit try into 6th, Reds beat Bumgarner, Giants 7-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Three hurt in drive-by shooting in Berkeley park
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
San Mateo County chapel extends hours for most popular wedding day of the year
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
ICE agents detain SoCal man while he takes pregnant wife to hospital
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
Show More
Houston school removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
National Park Service employee last seen in Yosemite found dead
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Firefighters make steady progress battling massive CA wildfires
A's beat Astros 7-1 to tie for 1st place in AL West
More News