San Francisco 49ers

Santa Clara City Council votes to end 49ers' management of Levi's Stadium, report says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The combative relationship between the Santa Clara City Council and the San Francisco 49ers just got more contentious.

Our media partner, the Mercury News, reports the city council unanimously voted Wednesday to terminate the team's operation of Levi's Stadium for home games and other NFL events.

The action will not immediately impact the 49ers' oversight of Levi's Stadium.

RELATED: 49ers' Kyle Shanahan says he has no regrets about Super Bowl playcalling

The team filed a lawsuit last September to block the city from taking away their authority to manage the stadium for non-football events.

The two sides are awaiting a judge's decision on the lawsuit.

See more stories on the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersnflbusinessfootballlevi's stadiumpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Five 2020 offseason moves for NFC teams: Bill Barnwell predicts trades, free agency, cuts
32 NFL players who could use a fresh start this offseason, from QBs to injured stars
Niners tight end Garrett Celek announces his retirement
49ers' Kyle Shanahan says he has no regrets about Super Bowl playcalling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Richmond school to be named after Michelle Obama
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee
Show More
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
WATCH IN 60: Richmond school renamed, Levi's jeans exhibit, John Legend's V-Day plans
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
2020 hopefuls eye Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
More TOP STORIES News