The Golden State Warriors' win streak extends to ten games, but multiply that by 30 and you get a major accomplishment by Coach Kerr!Saturday's 115-111 victory in Boston marks 300 regular season career wins for Coach K.Humble as ever, he gave former assistant coach (now Lakers head coach) Luke Walton, a big chunk of the credit.He points out that Walton accounts for "40 to 50" of those wins, while Kerr was out dealing with serious medical complications in the 2015-2016 season.Clearly, Kerr isn't one to brag, so we'll do it for him! He reached this milestone in the fewest amount of games in professional sports history (377), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.The record was previously held by Pat Riley, who earned his 300th career win in his 416th game as a head coach.Kerr joins Alvin Attles (557 wins) and Don Nelson (422) as the only coaches in Warriors history to win at least 300 career regular-season games.Congratulations, Coach!