COLIN KAEPERNICK

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL

EMBED </>More Videos

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL, according to his lawyer. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL, according to his lawyer.

In an interview with CNN, Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos says there are potential landing spots for him.

This comes just two days after the quarterback and Eric Reid reached a financial settlement with the NFL in their collusion case against the league.

RELATED: Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL

"I'm going to make a bold prediction that one of three teams picks him up," Geragos said. "I think you're going to see - I'll make the bold prediction, you can save the tape. I think you're going to see within the next two weeks that somebody's going to step up. Somebody's going to do the right thing, and you want me to predict who? I would tell you besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft makes a move."

Kaepernick alleged the league conspired to keep him out after he starting kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016.

See more stories on Colin Kaepernick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscolin kaepernicknational anthemSan Francisco 49ersnfllawsuitfootballSan FranciscoSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle grievances against NFL
Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
Kaepernick murals spring up in Atlanta after art demolished
Kaepernick comeback? NFL great calls on one team to sign QB
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
Sharks host Bruins in heavyweight tilt
Khris Davis would like to stay with A's several years
Madison Bumgarner says he was joking over opener refusal
More Sports
Top Stories
Hot air balloon crashes on Skaggs Island near Vallejo
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Yountville
Inmate saves baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills
Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained
LA activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Show More
Terror group's photo of LA building raising security concerns
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers, gusty wind
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide
Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
More News