NEW YORK (KGO) --Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL, according to his lawyer.
In an interview with CNN, Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos says there are potential landing spots for him.
This comes just two days after the quarterback and Eric Reid reached a financial settlement with the NFL in their collusion case against the league.
"I'm going to make a bold prediction that one of three teams picks him up," Geragos said. "I think you're going to see - I'll make the bold prediction, you can save the tape. I think you're going to see within the next two weeks that somebody's going to step up. Somebody's going to do the right thing, and you want me to predict who? I would tell you besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft makes a move."
Kaepernick alleged the league conspired to keep him out after he starting kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016.
