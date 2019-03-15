Oakland Raiders

Coliseum Authority approves Oakland Raiders lease deal

EMBED <>More Videos

The Raiders are one step closer to staying in Oakland. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority has approved a deal for the Raiders to play at least one and possibly two more years at the Coliseum.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Raiders are one step closer to staying in Oakland, at least for now. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority has approved a deal for the Raiders to play at least one and possibly two more years at the Coliseum.

The lease is for one year and is worth $7.5 million. The Raiders have an option for a second year, which would cost them $10.5 million.

RELATED: Derek Carr thanks Oakland fans: 'We are still Raider Nation'

The Raiders plan to move to Las Vegas in the near future but a new football stadium that's being built for them there won't be ready until the fall of 2020 at the earliest.



The deal to temporarily keep the Raider in Oakland still needs to be approved by the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Raiders.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnfloakland coliseumpoliticsoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders to play at Coliseum in '19, maybe '20
Veteran WR Nelson, QB McCarron cut by Raiders
Vowing accountability, passing Rice is AB's goal
Raiders add receiver Williams to pair with Brown
TOP STORIES
Students march in San Francisco over climate change
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend
Bay Area leads nation in commuters traveling 3 hours, study says
Chase Center: By the numbers
Tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video
Show More
Should students involved in college admissions scandal be kicked out of school?
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Pregnant postal worker missing from Chicago since October 2018
Powerful storm ends after almost 150 reports of severe weather
More TOP STORIES News