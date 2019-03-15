Coliseum Authority approves Oakland Raiders lease deal

Scott McKibbon of the Oakland Coliseum Authority announcing a deal for the Raiders to play at least one and possibly two more years at the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/dphdIdBjbP — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) March 15, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Raiders are one step closer to staying in Oakland, at least for now. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority has approved a deal for the Raiders to play at least one and possibly two more years at the Coliseum.The lease is for one year and is worth $7.5 million. The Raiders have an option for a second year, which would cost them $10.5 million.The Raiders plan to move to Las Vegas in the near future but a new football stadium that's being built for them there won't be ready until the fall of 2020 at the earliest.The deal to temporarily keep the Raider in Oakland still needs to be approved by the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.