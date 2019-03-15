Coliseum Authority approves Oakland Raiders lease deal

The lease is for one year and is worth $7.5 million. The Raiders have an option for a second year, which would cost them $10.5 million.
The Raiders plan to move to Las Vegas in the near future but a new football stadium that's being built for them there won't be ready until the fall of 2020 at the earliest.
Scott McKibbon of the Oakland Coliseum Authority announcing a deal for the Raiders to play at least one and possibly two more years at the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/dphdIdBjbP— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) March 15, 2019
The deal to temporarily keep the Raider in Oakland still needs to be approved by the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
