Oakland Raiders

Coliseum Authority to vote on Raiders lease deal on Friday

FILE -- Fans watch from a general view at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority will vote on Friday to approve a lease option with the Oakland Raiders.

The deal that would have the Raiders pay $7.5 million to play at the Coliseum for the 2019 season. It also includes an option for 2020, if the Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium is not ready.

ABC7 News broke the story last month that the Raiders and the Coliseum Authority were in talks on a lease for the 2019 season.

In December, the Raiders backed out of lease negotiations for the 2019 season, after the City of Oakland filed a federal anti-trust lawsuit against the team, the NFL and all 32 team owners over the Raiders move to Las Vegas.
RELATED: Derek Carr thanks Oakland fans: 'We are still Raider Nation'

According to multiple reports, the Raiders began looking at other stadium options in the Bay Area, including Oracle Park in San Francisco.

However, according to reports, the 49ers refused to rescind their territorial rights to San Francisco, blocking the Raiders from playing at the Giants ballpark.

Other reports had the team looking at playing in San Diego, Arizona, Texas, and even Alabama.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Raiders.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnfloakland coliseumpoliticsoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Source: S Joyner to sign 4-year deal with Raiders
Reggie Knows Sports: Who is Antonio Brown?
Sources: LT Brown to leave Pats for Raiders
Sources: Raiders to trade G Osemele to Jets
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Police ID suspect arrested in murder of San Jose mother
Ethiopia crash: UK authorities ground Boeing 737 Max 8
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
YouTuber arrested in Mountain View travels cross country to confront Google
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy today and tomorrow
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Show More
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Fear of Flying: passengers worry about boarding Boeing 737 Max 8 jets
3 killed in Ethiopia plane crash have Bay Area ties
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
9 cars have tires slashed in SF's Noe Valley Neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News