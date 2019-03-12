Coliseum Authority to vote on Raiders lease deal on Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority will vote on Friday to approve a lease option with the Oakland Raiders.The deal that would have the Raiders pay $7.5 million to play at the Coliseum for the 2019 season. It also includes an option for 2020, if the Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium is not ready.ABC7 News broke the story last month that the Raiders and the Coliseum Authority were in talks on a lease for the 2019 season.In December, the Raiders backed out of lease negotiations for the 2019 season, after the City of Oakland filed a federal anti-trust lawsuit against the team, the NFL and all 32 team owners over the Raiders move to Las Vegas.According to multiple reports, the Raiders began looking at other stadium options in the Bay Area, including Oracle Park in San Francisco.However, according to reports, the 49ers refused to rescind their territorial rights to San Francisco, blocking the Raiders from playing at the Giants ballpark.Other reports had the team looking at playing in San Diego, Arizona, Texas, and even Alabama.